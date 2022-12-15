2022 December 15 16:18

Okskaya Sudoverf launches salvage tug of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service

Image source: Nordic Engineering

On 15 December 2022, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched the first salvage tug in the series of five fire-fighting vessels of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service, says the ship designer Nordic Engineering.

Under the contract, the shipbuilders are to deliver the series in 2023. The construction of the series is foreseen by the Plan for the Development of the Northern Sea Route until 2035 and the federal project “Northern Sea Route” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

The ceremony was attended by Okskaya Sudoverf genral Director Denis Samsikov, Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman Nikolay Shablikov, representative of Marine Rescue Service and the city administration.

The NE025 tug was designed for towing non-self-propelled crafts, installation and removing aids to navigation marks, for handling anchors, transportation of cargo on deck, assistance to dredging fleet operation and to hydraulic engineering works, for response to oil spills with deployment of equipment for clean-up operation without entering an oil slick, for participation in extinguishing fires.

Among advantages of the NE025 series is a relatively low cost achieved due to optimal design solutions. The project involves more than 50% of domestically produced equipment.

The NE025 salvage tugs will operate in the Arctic region on the shipping lanes of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The tug design is versatile as it can easily be modified with different capabilities to perform a wide range of tasks and this class of vessels is required for the Russian flagged tug fleet.

Key particulars: LOA: 29.6 m; beam: 9.5 m; depth - 3.3 m; draft - 2.40 m; main engine rated power - 2x634 kW. Vessel class KM ⍟ Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

On 16 December 2021, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard held the keel-laying ceremony for five sea-going salvage tugs with fire-fighting capabilities of NE 025 series. The FF salvage tugs are intended for the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In May 2022, Nordic Engineering completed the first phase of designing a multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class. The tug of NE034 design is intended for operation in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Kamchatka Territory’s Ministry of Transport and Road Engineering and Nordic Engineering JSC have succeeded in a joint work on a concept design for a multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class, Project NE034.

The design meets the requirements of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and intended for insuring safe mooring of ships, providing assistance to ships of 201-220 meters in length, conducting towing and canting operations, firefighting, supply and oil spill response operations, hydraulic engineering and other works. Two ships of this design are planned for the construction.

Key particulars of the ship: length — 29 m; width — 10 m; draft – 2.3 m; displacement — about 500 t; crew — 8; endurance — at least 6 days; cruising range – at least 2,000 miles; speed — at least 11 knots; class notation - КM⍟Arc4 (hull; machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

Nordic Engineering is ready to cooperate with Russian manufacturers and suppliers of ship component with respect of customers’ requirements and specifications of the projects.

Among the key specializations of Nordic Engineering is designing of Arctic class ships: firefighting salvage tug NE011; 6-8 MW harbour icebreaker IBP07; multipurpose salvage vessel MPSV06-NY; multipurpose salvage vessel NE025; universal supply vessel NE035; multifunctional tug of Arc 4 ice class NE034. The company also specializes in modernization and technical upgrading of research vessels intended for the northern navigation areas.

