2022 December 15 11:06

Cargo traffic within the NSR waters exceeds the target set for 2022 at 32 million tonnes

Image source: Rosatom

The NSR cargo traffic can reach 34 million tonnes this year - FSBI GlavSevmorput Director General Sergey Zybko

Cargo traffic within the water area of the Northern Sea Route has exceeded 32 million tonnes which is the target set for 2022 according to the passport of the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development”, says Rosatom”.

“Thus, we have reached the target indicator of the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development”, which is part of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI), ahead of schedule. According to our estimates, the NSR cargo traffic can reach 34 million tonnes this year. We will summarize the final results in January 2023,” said Sergey Zybko, Director General of FSBI GlavSevmorput (part of Rosatom).

100 icebreaker assistance operations were conducted in the summer-autumn navigation season between July 1 and November 30, 2022 by FSUE Atomflot (part of Rosatom State Corporation). 30 vessels passed the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker assistance but with information support from GlavSevmorput. The most favorable conditions for navigation were observed on the Northern Sea Route in September 2022. The busiest traffic was registered in the Kara Sea (Gulf of Ob, Yenisei Bay).

The total gross tonnage of ships that passed the NSR between January 1 and December 13 amounted to 52.521 million tonnes. Oil and gas investment projects accounted for the bulk of the cargo traffic: crude oil and oil products (7.224 million tonnes), LNG and gas condensate (20.489 million tonnes). Coal transportation totaled 295 thousand tonnes, ore concentrate - 43.5 thousand tonnes, general cargo - 4.248 million tonnes.

The target of the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development” is to create infrastructure allowing for the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route to reach 80 million by 2024 and 150 million tonnes by 2030. The project is included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024 developed in accordance with the presidential Decree dated May 7, 2018 No. 204 "On National Goals and Strategic Objectives of the Development of the Russian Federation for the Period until 2024".

In accordance with the Presidential Decree of 2018, the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM performs the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The Northern Sea Route General Administration (FSBI Glavsevmorput) was established in summer 2022 by the Decree of RF Government. Its function is to administer shipping on the Northern Sea Route. Marine Operations Headquaters of FSUE Atomflot is a separate division of FSBI Glavsevmorput. FSBI Glavsevmorput is in charge of issuance of permits for navigation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, as well as suspension, renewal, and termination of such permits and amendments to such permits.

