2022 December 15 10:03

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 5.5% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 0.4%, year-on-year

In January-November 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 468 million tonnes of cargo, down 5.5%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-November rose by 0.4%, year-on-year, to almost 4 million TEUs.



Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.

