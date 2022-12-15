2022 December 15 09:36

Throughput of Turkish ports in 11M’22 totaled 497.6 million tonnes, up 4% YoY

In January-November 2022, throughput of Turkish ports totaled 497.6 million tonnes, up 4% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In the reported period, cargo turnover from Russia to Turkey totaled 65.07 million tonnes.

In November, cargo handling in Turkish ports fell by 1.5%, year-on-year, to 42.8 million tonnes.

The highest throughput was registered in the port of Aliaga (6.2 million tonnes), Ceyhan (6.1 million tonnes), Kocaeli (6 million tonnes), Iskenderun (5.49 million tonnes). Turkey’s 10 largest ports handled 36.5 million tonnes.



Key export cargoes of Turkey are artificial cement (788 thousand tonnes), feldspar (477 thousand tonnes), other types of cement (386 thousand tonnes), clinker (307 thousand tonnes) and diesel (273 thousand tonnes).



Key import cargoes of Turkey are coal (2.4 million tonnes), crude oil (1.8 million tonnes), coke and semi-coke (1.4 million tonnes), metal scrap (1.39 million tonnes), LNG (1.2 million tonnes). According to the statement, the highest growth was registered in import of LNG – by 657.1 thousand tonnes versus the previous month while import of crude oil decreased by 880.4 thousand tonnes as compared with October 2022.



Key supplier of coal, crude oil and coke is still Russia, LNG – USA and Algeria.

In November, major exporters were USA (1.04 million tonnes), Italy (1.01 million tonnes), Egypt (929 thousand tonnes). Major importers – Russia (7.49 million tonnes), USA (1 million tonnes), Egypt (936.9 thousand tonnes) and Ukraine (805 thousand tonnes). As compared with October 2022, imports from Turkey to Russia fell by 1 million tonnes.