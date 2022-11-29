2022 November 29 14:08

DOF announces new FSV contracts and long-term charter of its CSV

The region has also been awarded multiple FEED studies towards prospective floating wind developments in the Atlantic region

DOF Group is pleased to announce multiple new contracts in Atlantic region and the long-term charter of the CSV vessel Havila Phoenix.



The region has been awarded an Integrated Field Support Vessel (FSV) contract with an international operator in West-Africa. The contract is 365 days firm, with 365 days of options. DOF shall deliver project management, engineering, procurement and logistics within deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure. The project shall utilise Skandi Seven for the contract.



The region has also been awarded multiple FEED studies towards prospective floating wind developments in the Atlantic region. DOF shall use its project management, engineering and logistical expert teams to outline marine operation solutions, including mooring and dynamic cable installation.



DOF is further pleased to announce the charter of Havila Phoenix on a 3-year firm plus 2-year option contract, with commencement in Q1, 2023. Havila Phoenix is a large and modern CSV, equipped with one 250-ton AHC offshore crane, one 20 -ton AHC offshore crane, 2 WROVs and a large construction deck. The vessel will be utilised within the DOF Subsea's project segment.



Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said, "I`m pleased with the award for a new integrated FSV contract in West-Africa, once again proving our ability to deliver complex marine operations and engineering services. I also welcome Havila Phoenix into our fleet of advanced subsea vessels.