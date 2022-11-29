2022 November 29 09:22

Particular attention is paid to developing a joint transport and logistics infrastructure by Russia and Kazakhstan – Vladimir Putin

A modern container hub is being currently developed as a special economic zone – the Port of Aktau

Particular attention is paid to developing a joint transport and logistics infrastructure and removing restrictions that hinder trade and investment exchanges. This is especially important now, when international trade is in crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when taking part together with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the 18th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum via videoconference. The meeting transcript is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Russia is implementing ambitious measures to redirect its exports and imports to new markets. Work is underway to equip and improve the efficiency of the new East – West and North – South international corridors,” said Vladimir Putin adding that Russia, together with its Kazakhstani partners, takes coordinated steps to increase the competitiveness and strengthen the transit capacity of the country’s transport systems.

The President of the Russian Federation reminded about projects being implemented to expand the capacity of automobile border crossings, and conditions being created to increase cargo transportation by water, including in the Caspian Sea and along the Irtysh River.

“Russia and Kazakhstan also actively cooperate within the Eurasian Union, which is forming common energy markets. Together with our partners in the EAEU, we are engaged in the digitalisation of transport and logistics routes and the introduction of artificial intelligence to accelerate cargo flows. At the initiative of Russia and Kazakhstan, the EAEU is developing a digital transport corridor ecosystem, aimed at optimising information exchange between economic operators,” emphasized Vladimir Putin.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “In order to form a modern and efficient infrastructure for selling products, a system of trade hubs for the entire Eurasian space is being created in the border regions of Kazakhstan. This includes the Eurasia cross-border trade centre in western Kazakhstan and on the border with the Russian Federation; similar trade hubs are being created on the borders with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as, of course, on the border with China. At the same time, these hubs will be logistically linked to the ports of Aktau and Kuryk for the distribution of exports and imports to the Caspian countries, as well as to Türkiye and Europe. We are currently developing a modern container hub as a special economic zone – the Port of Aktau.”

“On this basis we plan to comprehensively develop international trade and production centres. I know this work is necessary and beneficial for both Kazakhstan and the entire region, and, of course, the Russian Federation,” summarized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

