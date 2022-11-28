2022 November 28 18:16

Delo Group received first regular ferry from Turkey in Novorossiysk

DeloPorts Port Holding and RUSCON Freight Forwarding Group (Delo Group's assets), received and handled the first regular ferry on November 26, 2022, according to Delo Group. The ferry line's purpose is to intensify cargo traffic with Turkey. The Barbaros ferry, chartered by RUSCON, delivered 57 trucks with semi-trailers to Novorossiysk.

Trucks left the vessel and, after the drivers passed border control and the semi-trailers were sealed with navigation seals, departed for the RUSCON-2 remote site in the Novorossiysk suburbs. The remaining types of the Russian Federation state border control were organized at the site.

The new cargo handling process, developed with the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Customs Service, the Russian Federal Security Service, the Russian Export Center, and the Delo Group, provided for less time-consuming operations. As a result, it will provide an opportunity to increase the volume of ferry calls and improve the cargo turnover along this route. Before the scheme launched, NUTEP Container Terminal regularly received one ferry per week from Turkey with 35 reefers, transloaded to other modes of transport at the port. After the launch it is supposed to carry out regular vessel calls of three ferries a week with a carrying capacity of up to 100 trucks.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.