2022 November 28 17:13

Port of Salalah and Maersk launch of a new service to transport goods from China to Yemen via Al Mazyona

Port of Salalah, a major Arab Gulf regional gateway port and transhipment hub on the Arabian Sea, partnered with Maersk to launch a new multimodal transport solution to Al-Mazyunah free zone as part of their regional strategy, according to the Port of Salalah's release.

Designed to facilitate inland services, the new offering extends beyond the Port and includes securing customs clearances and bonded trucking services to Salalah and Al-Mazyunah free zones hubs under carrier haulage. The new service reduces lead time and allows access to multiple markets. It also aims to support the growth of SMEs in Oman and Yemen and attract new investors which is also aligned with the Oman 2040 vision.

The Port of Salalah and Maersk have just completed the first trial shipment from China delivered to Mazyouna FZ. The subject shipment was loaded in the Chinese port of Ningbo and arrived in Mazyouna with a total transit time of 25 days. This makes Salalah the best choice for Yemen gateway, a major share of which otherwise was discharged in neighbouring ports and routed across the border through Oman. This new corridor will help Yemeni importers to save costs and transit time. Maersk has confirmed its commitment to creating the required capacity, connectivity, and contracts to scale this up, thereby also benefitting the local companies in Oman.



Port of Salalah acts as a facilitator in anchoring Salalah as a gateway to Yemen and the current initiative, in partnership with Maersk, ensures seamless cargo movement where the customer gets single window service till the final delivery location. This will not only ensure increased efficiency to the customer but also has the potential to eliminate unexpected costs, including line demurrage and port storage as an example.



As one of the world's most efficient transhipment ports, the new offering is well-positioned to offer a range of customers a consolidated, digital, streamlined service. Salalah delivers world-class terminal capabilities, including containers and liquid and dry bulk handling.

The Port of Salalah currently serves large volumes of multiple commodities through Al-Mazyunah free zone.