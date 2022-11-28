2022 November 28 17:00

Throughput capacity of port Vysotsk to grow by 1.5 million tonnes with new section of border checkpoint

The checkpoint is located near the Portovaya compressor station

With the new section of the border checkpoint in Vysotsk, the port’s current annual capacity of 1,460 ships and 27 million tonnes of cargo will be increased by 20 ships per year and by 1.5 million tonnes of cargo, says press center of Rostransstroy. The border check point was put into operation in the seaport of Vysotsk (Leningrad Region) on the plot of land owned by Gazprom and provided for LNG facility based near the Portovaya compressor station. The new check point was established at the expense of extra-budgetary funds.

The Ministry of Transport is working towards issuance of a regulatory document on opening of the new section. That will let enhance the energy safety of the Kaliningrad Region, reads the statement.

In January-September 2022, the port of Vysotsk handled 11.8 million tonnes of cargo (-7.2%, year-on-year).

