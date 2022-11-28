2022 November 28 15:49

CMA CGM reports 4.1-pct increase of transported volumes in 3Q’2022

Image source: CMA CGM aritime shipping revenue rose by a quarter

CMA CGM reports that its transported volumes stood at 5.67 million TEUs in the third quarter of 2022, up 4.1% year-over-year. The company’s maritime shipping revenue amounted to USD 15.7 billion, up 25.8% year-over-year, but down 1.9% compared to the previous quarter.

“The health crisis and the shifting consumer spending patterns that drove strong demand during lockdowns have placed unprecedented strain on the world’s supply chains. These strains are tending to subside in the wake of recent developments in world trade, reflecting a much more uncertain economic environment, which is being deeply affected by geopolitical tensions,” reads the company’s statement.

CMA CGM is a French container transportation and shipping company. It is the largest container operator in France and the fourth in the world with a total deadweight of 2.68 million TEU.