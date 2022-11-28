2022 November 28 16:15

Modility receives new funding for development of its CT booking platform

The technical development of further innovations at Modility, the booking and brokerage platform for Combined Transport, is funded as of November 2022 by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) in the context of their 'Future Rail Freight Transport' program. The funding will be used to accelerate the development and integration of new features and thus attract new customer segments on the supply and demand side. The project will run until October 2024, according to HHLA's release.

Managing Director Hendrik-Emmanuel Eichentopf considers the funding of Modility to be a recognition of the positive development over the past months.

The objective of the demonstrator project that has now started is to attract additional customer segments on the supply and demand side through new innovations.

Therefore, the implementation of three sets of measures is scheduled which consist of functional and modular innovations as well as market opening actions. Specifically, this involves more precise illustration of transport prices and available train capacities, acceleration and simplification of the booking process, and mapping of processes for major client organizations. In addition, an option for the technical integration of other transport platforms is to be implemented.



Since its official market launch in March 2021, Modility has been growing continuously. As of today, 40 train operators are already registered, offering a range of more than 650 bookable rail connections throughout Europe with around 2,500 departures per week via the portal. In total, more than 350 users are registered with Modility.



Modility developed a digital booking and brokerage platform for intermodal transport. Train operators can offer their capacities online via the portal and freight forwarders can easily find and book them. In this way, Modility is to become the central access point to Combined Transport and facilitates the switch to more climate-friendly transportation.