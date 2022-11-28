2022 November 28 14:57

Hydrographic Company surveyed 45.2 thousand lane kilometers of seabed in navigation season of 2022

Image source: Hydrographic Company

FSUE Hydrographic Company (an asset of Rosatom) has conducted a record-high scope of survey in the Northern Sea Route waters. In the summer-autumn navigation season of 2022, the company surveyed 45.2 thousand lane kilometers of seabed, which is a record-high result in the history of modern Russia, Rosatom wrote in its Telegram channel.

“The eastward cargo flow is expected to grow in the near time but the eastern part of the Northern Sea Route is less studied from the cartographic point of view as compared with the western part. Therefore, in 2022 the hydrographers worked a lot in the East Siberian Sea, the Sannikov Strait, the Laptev Sea and on the Kolyma river. In general, more than 30 thousand lane kilometers were surveyed in the eastern area which makes about 67% of the total scope of works,” said Andrey Oleynikov, Chief Engineer of Hydrographic Company.

In March, Rosatom approved the plan for navigation and hydrographic support in the Northern Sea Route waters, NSR ports and approaches to them for 2022. The document foresees that the survey on the Northern Sea Route is to total 45.2 thousand lane km in 2022.

In 2021, Hydrographic Company surveyed 41.5 thousand lane kilometers having thus achieving a record in the research of the Northern Sea Route in the history of modern Russia. Despite the challenging hydrographic and ice conditions, the plan of survey was fulfilled at 102.5%.

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

According to the presidential order, NSR cargo flow is to reach 80 million tonnes by 2024. In pursuance of the task set by Vladimir Putin a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved in August 2022. The plan numbers over 150 activities including modernization of port infrastructure and enhancement of the navigation safety. FSUE Hydrographic Company is actively involved in solving the set tasks.

Related links:

Hydrographic Company’s new ship Aleksandr Parfyonov starts operation on Northern Sea Route >>>>

Hydrographic Company to hold auction on construction of lead Arc7 hydrographic vessel >>>>