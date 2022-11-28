2022 November 28 11:13

RF Government increased export quota for Russian producers of nitrogen fertilizers to 9 million tonnes

RF Government increased the export quota for Russian producers of nitrogen fertilizers by 750 thousand tonnes. The quota is now slightly over 9 million tonnes, according to the press center of the Government. Restrictions still do not apply to supplies to to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is valid until the end of 2022. Additional volumes will be distributed among the exporters by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Handling of mineral fertilizers via seaports of Russia rose by 21% in 9M’2022 to 16.7 million tonnes.