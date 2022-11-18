2022 November 18 15:26

Rosterminalugol diversifies coal shipments

Shipments to China and India account for one fifth of the company’s throughput

Rosterminalugol has conducted prompt diversification of coal shipments, Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects, said at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow. The issue of ensuring a balance between the interests of exporters and importers amid the limited transport infrastructure was brought up at the session dedicated to the trade with the Asian countries, says the company.

Rosterminalugol started shipping domestically produced coal to consumers in China and Indi in February 2022. As of today, shipments in those directions account for one fifth of the company’s throughput. “Coal has been one of the most demanded fuel and energy resources for 50 years already. As of today, the global demand makes 1.5 million tonnes per year. Russia accounts for 100-200 million tonnes of that volume,” said Irina Olkhovskaya.

According to her, the global demand for coal is not likely to decrease in the coming years. Therefore, a considerate approach should be applied by the market players when distributing railway infrastructure available today: not from the point of contradictions but from the point of synergy integrating all the stakeholders of the country economy and combining all types of resources and production. Otherwise, the market experts say the country’s budget can lose essential revenues. For example, movement of coal transportation eastwards in the amount of 700 thousand TEU will mean a reduction of tax revenues from the coal industry by RUB 235 billion.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia. In 2021, the terminal handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol is fitted the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines. The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

Related links:

Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 8.6% to 4.6 million tonnes in October 2022>>>>

Coal flows reverse from east to west>>>>