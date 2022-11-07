2022 November 7 17:26

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and C40 Cities to establish a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and C40 Cities have begun discussions to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay port complex, according to the joint media release. The corridor will focus on low- and zero-carbon fuels for bunkering, as well as digital tools to support deployment of low- and zero-carbon ships.

This collaborative effort supports the Green Shipping Challenge launched during the World Leaders’ Summit at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this week. Convened by the United States and Norway, the Green Shipping Challenge encourages governments, ports, maritime carriers, cargo owners and others in the shipping value chain to commit to concrete steps at COP27 to galvanise global action to decarbonise the shipping industry.

As hub ports, Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach are vital nodes on the trans-Pacific shipping lanes and key stakeholders in the maritime sector’s green transition. The three ports and C40 Cities will work closely with other stakeholders in the maritime and energy value chains to accelerate the deployment of low- and zero-carbon emission solutions, identify digital shipping programmes, and develop green fuel sources for bunkering to support efficient cargo movement. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the green and digital shipping corridor aims to catalyse investment in green infrastructure, including zero-carbon energy hubs linked to port and shipping demand.



