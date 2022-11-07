2022 November 7 13:34

Testing of unmanned navigation technology on electric ships of Emperium to begin in 2023

Emperium will also present its Ecocruiser Hybrid in 2023

Testing of unmanned navigation technology, a-Navigation, being developed by Sitronics Group (part of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation) on electric ships of Emperium will begin in 2023, Aleksey Ryabov, Chief Designer of Emperium LLC, told at the Forum “Strategi Planning in the Regions and Cities of Russia”, says press center of Sitronics Group.

“From the next year, our environmentally-friendly ships with electric propulsion will commence regular passenger transportation and leisure voyages in several cities of Russia. We see a growing interest to this type of water transport from the shipping companies and from the regions,” said the expert.

According to him, Emperium will present its Ecocruiser Hybrid in in 2023. The company is creating a one-deck variant of Ecocruiser, Ecocruiser Hybrid, which will have a hybrid system for charging batteries operating as a gas generator.

As it was reported earlier, Aleksey Ryabov said the Ecocruiser Hybrid project was intended for Saint-Petersburg with operation on the Neva river and the Neva Bay routes.

Emperium is Russia’s first company which has organized serial production of electric vessels. Among its designs are electric ships of river and lake class: high-speed catamarans Ecocruiser, Ecovolt for voyages, tours and transportation of passengers, Ecobus and Cityvolt ships intended for operation as water buses with electric propulsion. The company’s shipyard is located at the premises of the production complex in Otradnoye, Leningrad Region.

The company takes part in the project on launching river-going electric ships on the Moskva river. A total of 21 electric ships are planned for operation in the capital. Besides, Emperium has secured contracts for supply of 130-passenger Ecocruiser ships for leisure voyages in Saint-Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and Nizhny Novgorod.

In August 2022, Sitronics Group (part of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation) acquired over 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion in order to develop its business in synergy with maritime and electric propulsion segments. Sitronics Group develops intellectual solutions for digitalization of shipping, electro-charging infrastructure for private and public vehicles. Construction of electric ships is a complementary activity of the company. Sitronics Group will develop its new business and in the future electric ships can be fitted with autonomous shipping systems navigation systems developed by one of the Group’s companies.

Special publication of IAA PortNews “Transport in Details. Electric Ships” focused on the market of ships powered by electricity is available in Russian.

