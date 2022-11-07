2022 November 7 10:33

Throughput of port Pevek in 2022 rose by 35%, year-on-year, to 380 thousand tonnes

Navigation season of 2022 has been closed in the northernmost port of Chukotka Autonomous District, Chukotka AD Governor Roman Kopin wrote in his Telegram channel.

In 2022, seaport of Pevek handled 60 vessels, 17 more than in 2021. The port’s throughput totaled about 380 thousand tonnes, up 35%, year-on-year.

“The growth of Pevek throughput is an important indicator of the key investment projects development in Chukotka AD. It is a foundation of the economic and social development in the region,” said Roman Kopin.

Commercial seaport of Pevek located in the Chaunskaya Bay of the East Siberian Sea welcomes all types of vessels. It is the key point ensuring support of Chaunsky and Bilibinsky Districts of Chukotka, the region with no railways or highways. The port development is foreseen by the large-scale programme of comprehensive Arctic development.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.