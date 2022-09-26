2022 September 26 15:04

Alfa Laval and SSAB will support marine decarbonization with the first plate heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel

As part of reducing carbon footprint throughout the equipment supply chain, Alfa Laval and SSAB are targeting the first plate heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel, according to the company's release.



Alfa Laval has signed an agreement with SSAB, the global Swedish steel company, to collaborate on the development and commercialization of the world’s first plate heat exchanger to be made using fossil-free steel. The goal is to have the first unit made with hydrogen-reduced steel ready for 2023. The collaboration is also an important step in Alfa Laval’s journey to become carbon neutral by 2030 – the same time frame set by IMO for a 40% reduction in carbon emissions from shipping.



Global steel production accounts for 7% of the world’s carbon emissions. With a leading position in high-strength steel, SSAB’s upcoming fossil-free steel made with HYBRIT technology will be a breakthrough for the industry as it transitions to more sustainable operations. The impact of fossil-free steel will be significant in Alfa Laval marine plate heat exchangers, which can be found on countless vessels worldwide.



Alfa Laval’s heat exchanger portfolio – the industry’s widest – includes plate heat exchangers that are suitable for both traditional and alternative fuels. Excelling in applications from engine and lube oil cooling to LPG cargo condensing and fuel cells, they possess innovative features that create an all-new level of reliability. Besides saving time and effort during maintenance, their design minimizes fouling and maximizes heat transfer capabilities, which ensures the highest possible energy efficiency with a very small footprint.



Alfa Laval is one of the world leaders in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.