2022 September 23 12:54

The number of ships ensuring transport communication with Kaliningrad Region to grow from 8 to 12

Подпись к фотографии

The General Chernyakhovsky ferry to arrive at Kaliningrad on October 6

The group of ships ensuring transport communication with the Kaliningrad Region will be increased from 8 to 12 units, according to the dedicated Telegram channel “Ferry Service. Baltiysk - Ust-Luga. Feeder Shipping of Containers”.

The General Chernyakhovsky ferry which left Turkey on the night of September 23 is currently heading to the port of Kaliningrad. The arrival is expected on October 6, according to the statement referring to Marinetraffic data. With the deployment of the network ferry the line capacity will grow by about 50 thousand tonnes per month (600 thousand tonnes per year).

Multipurpose dry cargo carrier Sparta will join the line on September 23-24. This Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship has characteristics similar to those of the Ursa Major. Its length is 126.84 m, speed ‒ up to 15.9 knots, capacity – up to 641 TEU or 316 FEU, ro-ro deck length - 512 m (for 35 tractor-trailer units). The ship can carry general cargo. The Sparta is the second dry cargo carrier of Oboronlogistics operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line (apart from the Ursa Major).

From the beginning of its deployment, the Ursa Major has made 40 voyages and carried about 72 thousand tonnes of cargo including 1,339 ro-ro units and almost 5 thousand TEU, about 4.5 thousand tonnes of other general cargo, mostly metal products for construction of an inter terminal in Pionersky and new crossing via Pregol in Kaliningrad.

The Kapitan Mironov ship of North-Western Shipping Company will operate on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line from October 2-4. The ship particulars: length ‒ 98.2 m, deadweight ‒ 4,678 t, container capacity – 173 TEU. The company’s SMP Severodvinsk will join the line on October 6-8. The ship’s length is 118.9 m, deadweight – 6,529 t, container capacity – 256 TEU.

Thus, from October 2022, the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region will be regularly connected by 12 ships of four operators: railway ferries Baltiysk and Ambal as well as Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo Sparta operated by Oboronlogistics; railway ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operated by Rosmorport with Oboronlogistics acting as the general agent; the Ursa Major operated by Rosmorport with TransBusinessConsult acting as the general agent; M/V Kholmogory, M/V Kapitan Mironov and M/V SMP Severodvinsk operated by North-Western Shipping Company; M/V STK-1004, M/V STK-1019 and M/V STK-1023 operated by Algorithm Group.

The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

Related links:

Cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in 7M’22 nears annual result of 2021>>>>



Existing fleet to supply a Russian exclave >>>>