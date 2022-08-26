2022 August 26 18:35

Shearwater GeoServices awarded Central North Sea 3D survey by NSNR

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) has announced the award of a 3D survey of the Devil’s Hole Horst prospect in the UK North Sea by North Sea Natural Resources (“NSNR”), according to the company's release.

The towed streamer survey covers approximately 1,586 sq km and will be carried out by the SW Bly. The one-month project will commence imminently.



Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data.