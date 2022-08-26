2022 August 26 15:21

Helix Robotics Solutions awarded well abandonment and decommissioning work offshore Thailand

Helix Robotics Solutions, the Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., has been awarded a 180-day firm-plus-options contract by a local Thailand contractor to perform decommissioning services using the subsea construction vessel Grand Canyon II, according to the company's release.

The contract scope of work includes DP3 vessel services, crane support and ROV services in connection with subsea well abandonment and decommissioning operations in multiple Thailand offshore fields and is scheduled to begin in the late fourth quarter 2022.

The Grand Canyon II is a DP3 multi-role construction support vessel equipped with a 250 MT AHC subsea crane, moonpool, two 3,000m rated 250hp UHD ROVs, integrated ROV deck space and removable bulwarks. With clear deck areas up to 1,650 m2, she is well suited for subsea construction, Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) and offshore renewables activities.

The Grand Canyon II has been under long-term charter with Helix since 2015, and recently signed a five-year charter extension that runs from January 2023 through the end of 2027. Most recently, she was working offshore Taiwan on Renewable energy and wind farm construction work.