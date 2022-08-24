2022 August 24 16:33

Japanese business delegation visits north Germany's key hydrogen projects - Hamburg News

The HY-5 hydrogen initiative is presenting north Germany's most important hydrogen projects to a delegation of leading Japanese business representatives from August 22-26, 2022, according to Hamburg News. The delegation will visit projects in Bremen, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg with local business representatives and scientists, HY-5 was set up by the five north German states to make northern Germany Europe's top hydrogen centre.



The trip began at Airbus in Bremen followed by Ecomat and the hydrogen test field in Bremerhaven. The tour then goes to EWE's Huntdorf gas storage facility near Oldenburg in Lower Saxony and from there to Faun where hydrogen-powered vehicles are manufactured. The visitors will also view the Heide refinery, the HyScale 100 and Westküste 100 projects and the Chemcoast Park Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein. Later, the delegation will visit the Apex Group and the Rostock City Port as well as the Leibnitz Institute for Plasma Research and Technology in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania where the focus is on the Campfire research project. Hamburg is the last stop on the tour with a visit to the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) research centre. Clean Logistics will outline the production of hydrogen trucks during the visit. The trip should bring together German and Japanese business representatives to discuss possible collaborations and settlement options.



During the trip, emphasis will be on hydrogen projects across several federal states. North Germany is already an important, global hydrogen region and has many advantages, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in 2019.

Around 27 hydrogen projects underway in north Germany are on EU's Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) funding list.