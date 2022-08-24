2022 August 24 17:05

Tallink changes cruising schedule and temporary destination port for Turku-route vessel Baltic Princess

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Princess timetable and destination port will change temporarily from 11 September 2022 until 31 March 2023. From 11 September the vessel will start to operate between Turku, Finland and Kapellskär, Sweden, according to the company's release.



The Baltic Princess new timetable 11 September 2022 - 31 March 2023 will be:

Departure from Turku at 18.30

Stop at Långnäs at 23.30

Arrival in Kapellskär at 6.00 (Swedish time)

Departure from Kapellskär at 7.15 (Swedish time)

Stop at Långnäs at 11.20

Arrival in Turku at 16.30



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 14 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.