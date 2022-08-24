2022 August 24 15:32

Stena Line reports 11% reduction of carbon emissions

Stena Line has decreased the carbon emissions by 11% per tonne of cargo carried over each nautical mile, as well as achieving a reduction of 4% total ship emissions compared to pre-Covid operations, according to the company's release. The main contributor to the result is the significantly higher utilisation and thus efficiency of the company´s fleet with cargo during the latest years. In its roadmap to a net-zero future, Stena Line has set up a target to reduce total CO2 emissions from its vessels by 30% by 2030.

During port operations and lay times, Stena Line now uses 100% renewable electricity. The energy is used for shore power at 20% of Stena Line´s terminals while berthing, to load battery packages on-board and for electric vehicles onshore that are used during port operations. Furthermore, initiatives like prior access to e-trucks to Stena Line´s ferries and pilot projects to use recycled methanol from the steel industry as shipping fuel lay the foundation for further step-wise greening of the operations of Stena Line.



Stena Line´s sustainability efforts are based on six dedicated Sustainable Development goals of the UN: Affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production, life below water, gender equality, reduced inequalities, good health and well-being.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 38 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 5,100 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.