2022 August 24 12:29

Russian Gov’t mulls funding of marine components domestic manufacture

Today, August 24, the Government of the Russian Federation will be discussing the possibility of allocation of federal subsidies for the local production of marine components



The measure compensates for the restriction on the purchase of components abroad due to sanctions



The Government of the Russian Federation will consider at a meeting August 24, the issue of allocating subsidies from the federal budget to Russian companies in order to provide funding the costs of R&D, design and mass production at domestic enterprises of marine components, the official government’s website says.



The funding will be provided to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade in 2022 through the government's reserve fund. “Funding will allow the creation and introduce ship components, which cannot be purchased abroad due to sanctions pressure from a number of foreign states,” the document says.



Earlier, the Russian government updated the state program “Development of Shipbuilding and Equipment for the Development of Offshore Fields”, outlining among the priorities for the development of the industry “ensuring the unconditional local manufacture content in shipbuilding output”. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting on August 18, 2022 on the development of the shipbuilding industry, drew attention to the difficulties facing Russian shipbuilders related to the supply of foreign equipment and components for civilian ships. He urged to minimize the impact of current negative factors on the execution of civil shipbuilding projects.



