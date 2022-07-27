2022 July 27 15:51

Operation of river transport can be hindered due to low water level on the Kolyma river

Low water level period can last for 10 days

Low water level on the Kolyma river between Srednekan and Korkodon can hinder the work of the river transport and operation of waterways, according to the warning of Firefighting and Rescue Center of the Magadan Region referring to the Kolyma Territorial Administration for Hydrometeorological and Environmental Monitoring.

Low water level period is expected to last for 10 days.

IAA PortNews earlier reported about shallow water conditions on the Yenisei river forcing Yenisei River Shipping Company adjust its operation to the challenging navigation situation. Limited navigation period on the Yenisei is expected to last until August 5.

