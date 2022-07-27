2022 July 27 11:47

Yenisei River Shipping Company adjusts its work to shallow water conditions on Yenisei

Image source:Nornickel-YRSС

With limited water discharge from Krasnoyarsk HPP, guaranteed depth of the fairway on the Yenisei river has been decreased. As of today, it is only 2 meters, down from 2.8 meters, at the section above the Angara confluence. Operation of Yenisei River Shipping Company has been adjusted to the current conditions, says Nornickel-YRSС.

“Similar level of water on the Yenisei was registered in 2012. Basing on the analysis of the experience acquired a decade ago and being warned about planned discharges of water we promptly adjusted the work of our cargo fleet. Between Krasnoyarsk and Lesosibirsk, shallow draft tug are involved while barges, bulkers and tankers are loaded up to 2/3 of capacity. In the port of Lesosibirsk, cargo is reloaded onto large ships which had come from Krasnoyarsk in advance,” explains Olga Ksanf, General Director of Nornickel-YRSС.

Part of cargo bound for Krasnoyarsk river port have been redirected to the port of Lesosibirsk, a subsidiary of Yenisei River Shipping Company (YRSC). The cargo is delivered there by railway.

In the navigation season of 2022, Yenisei River Shipping Company is going to transport over 3 million tonnes of cargo, mostly for Nornickel.

The company has already transported cargo under the Northern Delivery programme.

The works are currently being conducted according to the schedule.

Yenisei River Shipping Company was established as a state enterprise in 1931, incorporated in 1994. YRSC is the main carrier of cargo along the water routes of the Yenisei Basin. The company’s fleet numbers some 650 vessels with total capacity of about 680,000 t. The company has shipbuilding and ship repair assets and a number of other business units. Major customer and the controlling shareholder of the company is Norilsk Nickel OJSC.

Photos contributed by Nornickel-YRSС