2022 May 31 18:43

Ocean Yield sells handysize dry bulk vessel

Interlink Dignity is a handysize dry bulk vessel built in 2015 and employed on a long-term charter to Interlink Maritime Corporation, according to the company's release.

In the charter contract, the charterer has an option to sell the vessel to a third party, which has now been declared. The sale of the vessel closed today and Ocean Yield has received gross proceeds of around USD 11.5 million, which will result in a small book profit in Q2 2022.