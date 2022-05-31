2022 May 31 17:25

Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if waters are demined – Russian Foreign Minister

Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if Ukraine clears the water area of mines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists following the talks with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, according to the briefing video.



"If the problem of demining is solved, which is a point we have been calling our western colleagues to notice for weeks, RF Navy will ensure an unhindered passage of those vessels in the open sea, to the Mediterranean Sea and further to their points of destination," the Minister said.