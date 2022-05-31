  • Home
  • 2022 May 31 14:57

    Petersburg Oil Terminal completed testing of its floating oil spill containment booms

    Image source: POT
    Sets of booms allow for prompt isolation of oil spill areas in case of emergency

    Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) says it has successfully completed testing of its floating oil spill containment booms.

    Sets of booms allow for prompt isolation of oil spill areas within the terminal waters in case of emergency. The length of floating booms is 760 meters.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal has conducted its annual maintenance of floating booms designed for oil containment during emergency oil spills while handling crude oil/petroleum products tankers.

    The booms are normally anchored to seabed. When activated they come up to the surface and surround the spill area.

    “We have been constantly improving environmental safety of POT. Floating booms have been acknowledged to be excellent since 2018 when they were installed in the water area of the terminal. The recent inspection has confirmed the parameters declared by the manufacturer,” said POT.

    Total length of the boom system is 760 meters. Time needed for activation of the two lines of floating booms is 8 and 15 minutes accordingly. Remote activation of the equipment involves compressor units, air hoses and cable winches. This unique system is the longest in the North-West of Russia and in the countries of the Baltic region.

    Safety of the terminal is also ensured by the company’s emergency response team set up in 2018. Besides, reconstruction of the terminal is underway to replace obsolete storage facilities of the Soviet time with a modern complex for transshipment of oil products. The new facilities of the same capacity will be built with application of double-wall tank technology virtually eliminating the risk of oil spills.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2021, POT shipped over 9 million tonnes of oil products. In 2021, POT was given a status of a strategic investor into the city economy which confirms high interest of the city in this project.

    Photos provided by POT press center floating oil spill containment booms

Другие новости по темам: environment, POT, Petersburg Oil Terminal  


