2022 May 31 14:24

Hydrographic Company expands its offer of electronic navigation charts

ENC are now available for Russian waters in the Arctic and Pacific oceans, Baltic, Black, Azov and Caspian seas

Hydrographic Company says it has expanded its offer of electronic navigation charts (ENC). ENC are now available not only for the Northern Sea Route and northern rivers but also for Russian waters in the Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Baltic Sea, Black Sea, Azov Sea and Caspian Sea.

The expansion of services became possible after signing a license agreement with the Chief Directorate for Navigation & Oceanography of RF Defence Ministry. National ENC and updates provided by Hydrographic Company are compliant with S-57/S-63, ENC Standards developed by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) for protection from unauthorized access or copying.

FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.