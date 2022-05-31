2022 May 31 13:40

Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka commences operation

The Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka (Murmansk Region) has commenced operation. It is the world’s first plant for serial production of equipment for liquefaction of natural gas mounted on gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms. With its height of 93 meters, length of 280 meters and width of 345 meters, the building is the largest production facility in Russia. According to Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise), it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results for the project.

CCLOF with its two dry docks is located between the Belokamenka and Veliky capes in the Kola Bay. CCLOF is currently building two first liquefaction lines on gravity-based structures (GBS) for Arctic LNG 2 project.

“CCLOF located near the settlement of Belokamenka is to manufacture complexes for production, storage and shipment of LNG and stable gas condensate on gravity-based structures. It will also assemble equipment for offshore production units, conduct repair and maintenance of equipment involved in development of offshore oil and gas condensate fields,” tells Denis Pankratov, Chief Expert, Glavgosexpertiza.

When completed the first LNG line will be delivered along the Northern Sea Route to the Gydan Peninsula where the Utrenny field, major resource base of Arctic LNG 2 is located.

NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS).

