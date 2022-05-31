2022 May 31 12:32

Indian Register of Shipping completes noise & vibration analysis of 5 offshore patrol vessels built for Indian Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has successfully completed noise and vibration measurement and analysis for five offshore patrol vessels built at Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard. IRS’ Marine Technical Services (MTS) are recognised for accurate data acquisition and in-depth analysis. GSL has appreciated IRS for continuous support and timely completion of the project despite challenges caused by the global pandemic.

Noise and vibration measurement are carried out to ascertain compliance with crew and passenger comfort requirements. These requirements are verified as per MLC Code - Regulation 4.3 & Para B.4.3.2, which deals with preventing the risk of exposure to hazardous levels of noise and vibration on board ships, and to provide an acceptable occupational and onboard living environment for seafarers.

Established in-house procedures are followed for noise measurement and analysis as per SOLAS II-1/3-12, and for vibration measurement and analysis as per standard ISO 20283-5 and customer specifications.

IRS has performed Noise and Vibration analysis for more than 200 vessels including: Indian Coast Guard vessels, Passenger vessels, Cement Carriers, Oceanographic vessels, Diving Support Vessel and variety of support vessels.