2022 May 31 10:41

Norwind Offshore takes delivery of its first vessel

On Monday 30th of May, the offshore wind company Norwind Offshore took delivery of its first vessel – the Norwind Breeze – from Vard, company said in press release.



– This is a significant day for us, says CEO of Norwind Offshore, Svein Leon Aure. The Norwind Breeze is the first vessel of the newbuild program, of a total of 5 vessels. The vessel is of VARD 4 01 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close cooperation with Norwind Offshore. These vessels are specifically designed for global service and maintenance operations for offshore wind farms. A contract has already been secured for the first vessel, and it will commence operations immediately after delivery. The renewables company Ørsted has contracted the Norwind Breeze in their project for developing the world’s largest offshore wind farm – Hornsea 2 – on the British continental shelf.



Norwind Offshore focuses purely on supporting the development of offshore wind energy and provides vessels which are designed specifically for this sole purpose.