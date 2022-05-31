  • Home
  • 2022 May 31 09:15

    Crude oil futures rise driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports

    Crude oil rose by 1.41%-1.66%

    As of 31 May 2022, 08:59 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 1.66% higher at $119.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 1.41% to $118.81 a barrel.

    This morning, crude oil futures are rising driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports.

2022 May 31

11:41 European shipowners and T&E warn proposed EU shipping law could do more harm than good
11:05 Navigation season 2022 opens in Chukotka
11:04 China delivers world’s first LNG support ships with four smart systems
10:41 Norwind Offshore takes delivery of its first vessel
10:23 CMA CGM to launch TMX 1.2, a new Pendulum Express service
10:04 The world’s first emission-free pusher tug Elektra has been delivered
09:58 Arkhangelsk to host 5th International Forum “Arctic Shipbuilding” on 29–30 June 2022
09:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on May 31

2022 May 30

18:37 Humber Marine Pilots trial a fleet of electric vehicles
18:07 Pakistan bans the import of luxurious and non-essential commodities
18:00 Zvezda shipyard to purchase metal sheets worth RUB 1 billion for Leader icebreaker
17:47 Fincantieri starts construction of the first out of four luxury cruise ships for MSC Group
17:17 Tokyo Kisen, e5Lab announce launch of electric tugboat Taiga
16:55 Rosmorport's Astrakhan branch took part in interdepartmental training
16:32 Dredge Masters Ghana and IHC Dredging announce the commissioning of two Beaver® cutter suction dredgers
16:13 UKOG announces future hydrogen-ready energy storage project
15:50 Russian Railways' network loading of cargo for domestic transportation climbed by 0.2% in May 2022
15:28 HII announces new VP of Columbia-class program
15:13 MOL announces a naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier
14:52 Container shipping situation worsens due to congestion, delays, and empty containers - IHS Markit
14:46 Israel to launch fourth natural gas exploration amid global energy crisis - Jerusalem Post
14:03 Shell to develop Crux project in Western Australia
13:21 MOL to join "First Movers Coalition" as the first Japanese company
13:08 Second edition of PortNews' magazine Hydrotechnika available for subscription
12:30 ADS Maritime Holding subscribes for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR
12:15 AET takes delivery of Eagle Colombo tanker from Hyundai Heavy Industries
12:11 Nordic Engineering completes concept design of multifunctional tug NE034
11:09 Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to assist in exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports
10:53 ION’s Marlin SmartPort™ helping monitor GHG emissions in the D-LEMA project
09:55 New rail shuttle connects the Port of Gothenburg with Northern Sweden
09:17 Crude oil futures increase in expectation of restrictions on import of Russian energy
09:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to increase on May 30

2022 May 29

15:06 Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement
13:42 Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert
12:19 Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification
11:38 Port of Virginia to implement a dredging project to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships
10:27 CMA CGM further develops the environmental projects portfolio included in POSITIVE OFFSET

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction
12:19 TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
11:29 SSF to help increase the preparedness of French Navy in collaboration with ECOsubsea and Naval Group
10:53 Northern Marine executes MOU with Provaris as technical partner for GH2 carrier development program

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region