2022 May 31 09:15

Crude oil futures rise driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports

Crude oil rose by 1.41%-1.66%

As of 31 May 2022, 08:59 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 1.66% higher at $119.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 1.41% to $118.81 a barrel.

This morning, crude oil futures are rising driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports.