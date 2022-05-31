-
2022 May 31 09:15
Crude oil futures rise driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports
Crude oil rose by 1.41%-1.66%
As of 31 May 2022, 08:59 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 1.66% higher at $119.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 1.41% to $118.81 a barrel.
This morning, crude oil futures are rising driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports.