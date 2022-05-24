2022 May 24 11:53

Over 150 hydraulic engineering facilities on Russia’s IWW to undergo reconstruction by 2025

Expansion of throughput capacity expected on over 180 kilometers of waterways

Russia’s new federal project on development of inland water ways in 2022-2024 foresees construction of over 70 kilometers of protection facilities and reconstruction of over 150 hydraulic engineering facilities. Thus, expansion of throughput capacity is expected on over 180 kilometers of waterways, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Natalia Sologub, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Water Resources, as saying at the 13th international conference “Ecology”.

According to the official, allocations under the project for the coming three years make RUB 25.8 billion including RUB 9.7 billion allocated for the current year. Most of finances are to cover capital construction.



Natalia Sologub says, those allocations will let ensure safe technical state of over 500 hydraulic engineering facilities, put into operation over 400 kilometers of engineering protection facilities and undertake flood prevention measures at over 700 kilometers of waterways.