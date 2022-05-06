2022 May 6 17:25

Tier III NOx-abatement engine orders pass 2,000 mark

MAN Energy Solutions’ Two-Stroke Business has announced that it has surpassed 2,000 orders for IMO MARPOL Annex VI NOX Tier III-compliant technologies for its portfolio of MAN B&W two-stroke engines. The new milestone occurs just over a year after the company announced the passing of the 1,000 milestone in January 2021.

Among other statistics, MAN Energy Solutions reports:

Determined by bore size, 50- and 60-bore MAN B&W engines account for most NOx solutions (37%);

EGR accounts for 724 vs 1,292 SCR solutions.

Furthermore, the company reports that some 67 engines were equipped with EcoEGR, representing about 9% of all EGR solutions. EcoEGR is a tuning method that lowers fuel consumption by recirculating a small amount of exhaust gas while operating in Tier II.



Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) prevents the formation of NOx by controlling the combustion process, while Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) uses a catalyst and an additive to remove the NOx generated by the combustion process as an after-treatment process.

Uniquely for the two-stroke sector, MAN Energy Solutions offers both EGR and SCR as proprietary NOx solutions. The company has long experience with EGR technology and reported its first order already in 2011, while its own in-house-developed SCR-HP (-High Pressure) won its first order in January 2019. This features a drastically reduced reactor-size, compared to rival systems, to which MAN Energy Solutions has been providing system approval since 2014.