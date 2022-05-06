2022 May 6 10:06

Crude oil futures continue rising

Crude oil prices rose by 0.55%-0.58%

As of 6 May 2022, 08:35 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.58% higher at $111.54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.55% to $108.56 a barrel.



Crude oil futures are rising as investors are expecting the commodity deficit due to the OPEC+ decision and EC head statement.