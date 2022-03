2022 March 30 14:15

Crude oil rises ahead of US inventory data

Prices rose more than 1%



Brend Crude futures price for May settlement as of 13:21 (UTC+3) March 30, 2022 increased by 1.66% to $109.46 per barrel, trading data show.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures rose 1.69% to $106 per barrel.



Oil prices rise by more than 1% ahead of the release of US Department of Energy data on oil reserves in the country.