  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Cork Company and Cruise Ireland welcome the return to cruise ships
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 30 13:24

    Port of Cork Company and Cruise Ireland welcome the return to cruise ships

    The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) and Cruise Ireland have welcomed the return to cruise ships following a two-year pause as a result of the pandemic, according to the company's release.

    Ireland will finally reopen again for cruise liners and passengers with the arrival of the MV ‘Viking Venus’ to Dún Laoghaire Harbour on March 29th marking the safe return of the sector after two years. This follows extensive discussions between the Authorities and Cruise Industry Stakeholders that resulted in the development of robust protocols.

    The cruise liner industry is estimated to contribute €70 million to the national economy and on average €14 million per year to local economies such as Cork which pre-covid had typically welcomed on average 100 cruise ships per year.

    Cruise Ireland is an ‘all-island’ body whose membership includes all of the sector’s key players, its primary focus is to market the island of Ireland as a premier cruise ship destination.

    The Port of Cork Company hopes to welcome a return to almost pre-pandemic levels of cruise calls with approx. 90 cruise ships scheduled between April and November 2022 - the first of which will be the ‘Borealis’ cruise ship which will dock in Cobh from the UK on Good Friday, 15th April. PoCC’s cruise berth in Cobh is Ireland’s only dedicated cruise berth.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Cork Company, Cruise Ireland  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 30

18:30 Cargotec plans to exit Kalmar’s heavy port cranes business and starts evaluating strategic options for MacGregor
18:28 Konecranes comments on its strategy and next steps following the abandonment of the planned merger
18:10 Port of Savannah’s container volume up 18 percent in February 2022
17:56 Tianjin port announces 2021 annual results
17:36 World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Smart Freight Center and 25 global companies to issue Guidance for Decarbonise Logistics
16:54 ZIM announces new chartering transaction for six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels
16:38 GTT is selected by Eastern Pacific Shipping and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels
15:46 Neva-Hagen to build mixed navigation vessels at a China shipyard
15:36 Severnaya Verf tests emergency diesel generator on the MT1112XL Marlin freezer longliner
14:41 E.ON and Tree Energy Solutions announce strategic partnership to import green hydrogen
14:27 Productive networking of LNG leaders at the 8th Int'l LNG Congress 2022
14:25 Container throughput between Austria and the Port of Hamburg up 6.46 percent to 320,776 TEU in 2021
14:15 Crude oil rises ahead of US inventory data
13:24 Port of Cork Company and Cruise Ireland welcome the return to cruise ships
12:36 RusChemAlliance continues handling export coal at the Port of Ust-Luga
12:19 Rosatom and Albatros join hands to develop pilotage services in ports on the Northern Sea Route
12:14 DP World launches E-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Tanzania
11:09 Blue Tern installs monopiles on Kaskasi offshore wind farm
10:40 TICT in Nigeria orders two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes
10:20 Erik Thun signs a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker
10:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Mar 30
10:09 Vallianz teams up with Royal IHC to develop a first-of-its-kind service operation vessel for offshore windfarm support
10:07 SASCO replenished its container fleet with 400 containers manufactured in China
09:45 Port of Melbourne welcomes $3.1 billion in new Commonwealth Government commitments
09:39 Rosmorport posts 2021 results
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Mar 29
09:00 Ministry of Transport orders to facilitate survey and classification of ships in the current situation

2022 March 29

18:32 Empire Wind selected Maersk to supply wind installation vessel
18:18 LNG bunkering vessel to start operation in Kyushu and Setouchi regions in 2024
17:50 NGI: Germany looks to cut Russian natural gas supply “as soon as possible”
17:49 Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority to expand its fleet of fire ships
17:16 State Duma passed package of laws on Rosmorport corporatization
16:52 Belarus is ready for fullscale use of Russian ports to handle its cargo
16:40 TheKoreaTimes: South Korean shipbuilders face the risk of delayed payments from Russian owners
16:28 Kazakhstan plans creation of container hub within Aktau Sea Port SEZ
16:05 Port Houston container volume up 37 percent in February 2022
15:31 NYK takes delivery of a next-generation eco-friendly ship
15:14 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build LNG bunkering vessel
14:31 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput increased by 2,2% to 471k TEUs in 2021
14:13 Maersk and SCZONE signed MOU to explore the establishment of large-scale green fuel production in Egypt
13:59 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supplies fuel for first bunkering of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
13:34 The UK CMA blocks the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes and thus the companies have jointly decided to cancel the planned merger
12:11 Oceaneering chooses BlueBotics Navigation Technology for new product lines
12:05 Maersk Supply Service to construct pioneering wind installation vessel for Equinor and bp to operate in the U.S. market
11:37 Prime Minister of Montenegro proposes port of Bar for LNG transportation
11:00 Amasus Shipping signs an agreement with bound4blue to start powering the M/V EEMS Traveller with wind
10:33 Orient Overseas (International) announces 2021 full year results
10:18 Baltic Dry Index as of March 28
09:39 MABUX: Firm downward trend prevails on global bunker market on Mar 29
09:26 CPC expects repairs on SPM-2 and SPM-3 to take at least 3-4 weeks
09:13 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2022 March 28

18:20 Antwerp Port Authority announces new intermodal connection: Antwerp - Athus - Birsfelden
17:17 Two major development sites launched at Port of Southampton
16:54 ABP Plymouth welcomes return of Brittany Ferries
16:26 USCG continues response for tug grounding in the Neva Strait
15:49 TransContainer launches new multimodal service from China to Russian regions via Vostochny Port
15:16 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal and Baltiysk ferries renewed license for transportation of dangerous goods
14:48 Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
14:33 NYK takes delivery of its second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:25 Hydrographic Company to supply equipment for pilot system monitoring aids to navigation on Yenisey