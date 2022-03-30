2022 March 30 09:00

Ministry of Transport orders to facilitate survey and classification of ships in the current situation

The Ministry of Transport of Russia has instructed the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) and Rosmorrechflot to expedite and simplify the classification and survey of vessels as much as possible in the current conditions, The corresponding letter was signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Poshivai.

Thus, the letter instructs that in the absence of a direct threat to life and health of people, the safety of cargo, as well as the risk of environmental pollution, any delays must be excluded in the operation of ships associated with classification and certification, and measures must be taken for the immediate issuance and update of ship documents.



The ministry also instructed to use the established procedure for conducting remote surveys without additional agreement with the Russian maritime authority and, in the absence of the possibility of visiting the ship, issue documents remotely.



In cases where the equipment manufacturer has withdrawn the order to perform maintenance of its equipment from service companies, it is instructed to accept the results of work performed by certified companies, or other companies that have certification to carry out work on similar equipment.



It was instructed to carry out the survey of the underwater part of the hulls of ships afloat using underwater television in the absence of the possibility of drydocking.



During the surveys, in case of detection of discrepancies that do not affect the safety of the upcoming voyage, it is instructed to use the available opportunities to confirm the removal of nonconformity using remote surveys.