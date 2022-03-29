2022 March 29 17:49

Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority to expand its fleet of fire ships

The Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority says it will enlarge its fleet of fire ships by a new unit called "Strażak-28" later this year. The progress of works related to the construction of the ship was announced at a press conference.

The ship is being built at the Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. shipyard in Gdańsk. The investor's supervision is performed by the Contract Engineer: Konsorcjum CELNET Sp. z o.o. S.K. and Polish Register of Shipping S.A.

The new fire vessel will be adapted to the meteorological and hydrographic conditions in the waters of the southern Baltic Sea. Its equipment will meet the requirements of the classification regulations supervising the construction of the Classification Society to ensure a ship class equivalent to the class symbol of the Polish Ship Register: KM TUG / FIRE FIGHTING SHIP 1 II L2 IWS.

"Strażak-28" will provide assistance to ships carrying dangerous goods, providing fire protection, incl. it will be adapted to fight fires on LNG carriers and will ensure fire safety in the waters of the Szczecin, Police and Świnoujście seaports.

The ship will be 29.2 meters long and 10.47 meters wide. Its design draft is 3.45 m. Developing will be max. speed up to 12.00 knots. Its bollard pull is 45 tons. It will be equipped with three water-foam monitors with a value of 1,350 m3 / h each and two FiFi pumps with parameters of 2,700 m3 / h each.

The material progress of the investment is 45%. and financial 40 percent. The ship's documentation approved by the Classification Society (Polish Register of Shipping) was submitted. The shipyard manufactured and delivered a strong hull together with a declaration issued by the Classification Society (Polish Register of Shipping). Currently, the contractor is carrying out painting works of the rooms inside the hull of the unit under construction.

With regard to construction works, the strong hull stage was completed and most of the ship's sections were completed and connected. Reinforcement, locksmith and outfitting works began. The first tanks are leak tested.

The project entitled "The purchase of a fire vessel for the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority" is co-financed by the European Union from the Cohesion Fund under the Infrastructure and Environment Operational Program.

The value of the project is approximately PLN 40.6 million. Co-financing from the European Union about PLN 34.5 million.

The project is part of a complex project co-financed by EU funds under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020: 3.2 Development of maritime transport, inland waterways and multimodal connections. Priority axis III. Development of the TEN-T road network and multimodal transport.

Implementation period: April 28, 2021 - October 30, 2022

Carriers, shipowners and port employees will benefit from improving the safety of navigation and the handling of dangerous goods with modern fire prevention systems, as well as oil spills. Additionally, cargo owners and the general public will benefit from increasing the level of fire protection in port waters and mass events. As a result, the ports of Szczecin, Police and Świnoujście will be able to accept and handle more ships carrying dangerous goods.

"Strażak-28" will be the third in the fleet of ZMPSiŚ S.A. Currently, "Strażak-24" is moored in Szczecin, and "Strażak-26" in Świnoujście.