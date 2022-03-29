2022 March 29 16:28

Kazakhstan plans creation of container hub within Aktau Sea Port SEZ

Image source: MIID of Kazakhstan

In order to develop cargo traffic on the Transcaspian Transport Route, a container hub is to be created within the special economic zone Aktau Sea Port, Qaiyrbek Uskenbaev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan said at the meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan Government, according to the Ministry.

Negotiations with PSA International (Singapore) have been held in the framework of the project.

The project also foresees attraction of global container operators including Maersk, MSC and Cosco Shipping.

The country’s commercial fleet is to be expanded with four ferries through involvement of private businesses.

In general, cargo throughput of Aktau and Kuryk seaports is to be increased to 10 million tonnes taking into account redirection of 4 million tonnes of export cargo.