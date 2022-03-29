2022 March 29 16:05

Port Houston container volume up 37 percent in February 2022

Container volume at Port Houston in February totaled 271,399 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), which is 37 percent more than the same month in 2021, according to the company's release.

In the first two months of 2022, container volume at Port Houston totaled 594,826 TEUs, an increase of 31% year-to-date.

Steel moving through Port Houston’s multi-purpose facilities cargo is also steadily increasing. Steel imports are up 167 percent this month compared to February of last year, a positive sign for the energy sector.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the US. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S.