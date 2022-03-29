2022 March 29 11:37

Prime Minister of Montenegro proposes port of Bar for LNG transportation

The crisis around Ukraine “affects us primarily in the sphere of basic living needs,” says Zdravko Krivokapic

When speaking at the meeting of heads of government of NATO member countries in Bulgaria, Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapic proposed the port of Bar on the Adriatic Sea to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the region, Prime agency refers to the Cabinet press service.

According to Zdravko Krivokapic, each crisis provides opportunities. “We have an enormous potential for the development of strategic infrastructure projects. The port of Bar can be defined for the transportation of liquefied natural gas, which can become a potential for further strengthening of links in the region,” he said.

The press service notes that the Prime Minister emphasized the challenges related to the spread of false information and propaganda. He proposed to create a powerful joint center that for checking of false information through application of an artificial intelligence.

According to the Prime Minister of Montenegro, the crisis around Ukraine “affects us primarily in the sphere of basic living needs.”

The meeting of the heads of government of the NATO member countries of southeastern Europe was held on March 28 in Sofia at the initiative of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov. It was focused on the crisis in Ukraine and its implications as well as impact on the economy and energy sector of the Western Balkans countries.