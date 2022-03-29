2022 March 29 12:11

Oceaneering chooses BlueBotics Navigation Technology for new product lines

Oceaneering International announced at MODEX that it has chosen BlueBotics, S.A, to provide navigation technology for its line of industrial autonomous mobile robots.

“Our goal is to unlock the full potential of mobile robotics and enable widespread adoption in all industries,” said Henny Bouwmeester, Vice President and General Manager of Oceaneering Mobile Robotics. “To achieve this, our technology offering needs to be accessible, easy-to-use, and flexible to accommodate our client’s needs.



About Oceaneering Mobile Robotics

With over 1700 mobile robotics deployed worldwide and with over 30 million miles accumulated, Oceaneering Mobile Robotics (OMR) delivers best-in-class solutions with the lowest total cost without sacrificing performance. For over 30 years, OMR has been a trusted partner of exclusive brands in the toy, pharmaceutical, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

About BlueBotics

BlueBotics is the reference in natural navigation and has the mission to help companies meet the challenge of vehicle automation. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company provides the autonomous navigation technology (ANT) and expert support customers need to bring their AGV, automated forklift, or mobile robot successfully to market.