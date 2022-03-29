2022 March 29 11:00

Amasus Shipping signs an agreement with bound4blue to start powering the M/V EEMS Traveller with wind

The M/V EEMS Traveller, owned and operated by the Dutch shipowner Amasus Shipping, will start harnessing the power of wind, according to the company's release. The 91 meters length general cargo vessel will be retrofitted with two 17-metre-high eSAILs ® during a port call in 2022. A similar unit was installed by bound4blue in December 2021 on M/V La Naumon, being the largest suction sail ever built and installed on a ship.

The suction sails are expected to reduce the 2,850 dwt ship’s fuel costs and annual CO 2 emissions by up to 30 percent in favorable trade routes. The installation will also reduce the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and improve the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), further extending its compliance with the IMO measures aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of international shipping.

About bound4blue

bound4blue develops modern automated wind-assisted propulsion systems as a turnkey solution for all shipowners and shipping companies looking to reduce fuel costs and pollutant emissions. The bound4blue eSAIL ® system is an optimal solution for saving fuel and reducing emissions: fully automated, low cost, low maintenance and easy on-board installation. The company, founded in 2014 with a clear vision on renewable energy applied to maritime transport, currently has its head office in Cantabria (Spain), with offices in Barcelona and Singapore. During 2021, the company installed its eSAIL ® system on two vessels and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners to extend the system to their fleets in 2022/3.

About Amasus Shipping

Amasus Shipping is a full-service shipping office, located in the former nautical school and the Abel Tasman National Monument in Delfzijl. Amasus has been engaged in chartering and total ship management for its own fleet of ships, for a large number of shipping companies and captain owners for more than 40 years, having also terminal facilities in Eemshaven and in the port of Delfzijl. Amasus owns and operates ships in the shortsea, bulk, general cargo, offshore and worldwide heavy lift (incl. RoRo) market and, in its vision, the creation of added economic value should be combined with social justice and a healthy living environment.