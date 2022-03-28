2022 March 28 18:20

Antwerp Port Authority announces new intermodal connection: Antwerp - Athus - Birsfelden

The new connection Antwerp - Athus - Birsfelden is an initiative of the Swiss Birsterminal in the Rhine port Birsfelden in cooperation with Terminal Container Athus, according to the press release of the Antwerp Port Authority. Under the name Tango Rail Line, there is one departure per week from Birsfelden to TCA. From there, there are daily connections to Antwerp and Zeebrugge.