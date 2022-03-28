2022 March 28 16:54

ABP Plymouth welcomes return of Brittany Ferries

Associated British Ports (ABP) says it welcomed Brittany Ferries’ first ship of the season at its Port of Plymouth on Sunday 27th March. Pont-Aven sailed into the Ocean City and took happy holiday makers to Santander, Spain. Monday 28th March will see the return of Armorigue which will resume daily rotations from Plymouth to Roscoff, France.

This comes just days after the UK marked its second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

Tom Batchelor, ABP’s South West Port Manager said, “We are thrilled to welcome the return of Brittany Ferries services here at ABP Plymouth. We know that people are keen to get abroad again and we have are eager to begin what we expect will be a busy season.”

The team at Plymouth has been busy readying the Port with improved signage and transport to and from the port, as well as planting flowers and shrubs.

“We are proud to be returning to our home port Plymouth after what has been the most difficult period in our 50 year history,” said Nigel Wonnacott, group head of external affairs, Brittany Ferries. “The storm clouds are lifting and we are delighted that sunshine will greet our first holiday makers in Millbay. As well as daily round-trips to France on Armorique, travellers in the south west will have twice the opportunity to voyage to Spain. Our flagship Pont-Aven will make two round trips a week, rather than one as it has in the past.”