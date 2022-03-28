2022 March 28 15:49

TransContainer launches new multimodal service from China to Russian regions via Vostochny Port

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group will launch new multimodal service for cargo transportation from the Chinese ports of Taicang and Ningbo to the regions of Russia via Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s terminal (VSC, part of Global Ports, co-controlling shareholder of which is Delo Group ), according to TransContainer’s press release.

The service is aimed at consumer goods transportation from China to Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Saint-Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, and other Russian cities for the needs of small, medium-sized, and large enterprises.

Departure of the first ship from Taicang port is scheduled for early April. The sea leg transit will take 3-4 days. Further the containers will be dispatched by TransContainer from the VSC terminal to destinations in Russia. Every month 4 dispatches will be arranged on the route Taicang/Ningbo - Vostochny. The trains from the Far East to the regions of Russia will run on a weekly basis as part of the service. In the future, sea transportation will be additionally arranged from the port of Ningbo, and delivery to Taicang from the ports of Qingdao, Xingang, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Xiamen will also be available.

“The new service between the Chinese ports and the Russian Far East will ensure the scheduled and high-speed transportation of imported goods, which is especially important in the face of changes taking place in the logistics industry. Based on our assets and experience, we maintain the reliability of our existing routes and promptly develop new transport solutions for our customers,” said Nikita Pushkarev, Sales and Customer Service Director of PJSC TransContainer.